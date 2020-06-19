Asia’s richest guy will get $one.five billion from Saudi Arabia for his tech war chest

In much less than two months, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has amassed additional than $USD 15 billion ($AUD 21.eight billion) in investments to fuel his engineering ambitions from the likes of Facebook and leading Silicon Valley traders Silver Lake and TPG.

Now he has attracted a strong new investor with deep pockets: Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), will spend $USD one.five billion for a two.three per cent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital engineering arm of Ambani’s sprawling conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The deal values Jio Platforms at shut to $USD 68 billion.

Mukesh Ambani attends the Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday celebration on January 17, 2020 in Mumbai, India. (Getty)

It really is the tenth significant investment in Jio Platforms considering that April, when Facebook bet $USD five.seven billion in a single of its largest ever discounts.

That deal presented Facebook a essential foothold in India’s rapidly-increasing world wide web industry and even more cemented Ambani’s place as a kingmaker in the area.

The social media corporation has hundreds of hundreds of thousands of consumers in India and has previously invested heavily into increasing its personal company, but has run into a series of regulatory hurdles in current many years.

Thanks to the fundraising blitz and a current $USD seven billion share sale, Reliance Industries explained on Friday that it is now debt cost-free. The corporation explained its net debt at the finish of March was one.61 trillion rupees ($USD 21 billion).

Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest guy, launched Jio as a telecom network in late 2016 and has considering that signed up 388 million subscribers. Jio also has an ecosystem of apps, providing individuals hundreds of thousands of mobile consumers anything from on-line grocery buying and digital payments to video streaming.

Facebook poured just about $USD six billion into Jio Platforms. (AAP)

Analysts say Ambani’s greatest ambition is to make the subsequent worldwide engineering corporation, a single that can hold its personal towards the likes of Google, Tencent, Amazon and Alibaba.

The backing of the Saudi wealth fund, which has investments in various Silicon Valley companies which includes Uber and Tesla, will support Ambani even more that ambition.

“I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Jio Platforms and look forward to their sustained support and guidance as we take ambitious steps to accelerate India’s digital transformation,” Ambani explained in a statement.

Jio has emerged as the prime conduit to funds in on India’s world wide web boom, with additional than 600 million world wide web consumers and almost an equal variety still to come on-line for the very first time.