Ashley Graham Exhibits Off Broken Tooth Right after Frozen Cookie Mishap

Ashley Graham broke her front tooth!

Whilst going to her hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, the supermodel had a bit of a mishap with a frozen cookie. In a video posted to her social media on Thursday evening, Graham, holding her hand above her encounter, gave a shout-out to her mom for generating the deal with.

“Shout-out to Linda Graham for generating the greatest oatmeal cookies in the globe!” Graham mentioned. “And putting them in the freezer…and having your daughter break her tooth on them.”

Graham then pulled her hand away from her encounter, revealing her broken tooth. Since posting just hrs in the past, Graham’s reveal video, which she captioned with eye emojis, has obtained a amount of feedback from supporters and buddies.

“If anyone can pull that tooth off it’s you,” celeb trainer Kira Stokes wrote along with a laughing emoji.

“YOOOOOO!!!!!!” Questlove commented, while Ayesha Curry posted a series of shocked emojis on Graham’s video.