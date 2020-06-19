Are You the One? Stars Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu Are Engaged

Gushing in excess of Nwosu, Moxam additional, “You’re perfect, thank you for choosing to love me. Let’s get these wedding plans started because I want some babies soon.”

Thrilled to share the milestone with supporters, Nwosu paid tribute to her potential husband with a touching submit of her very own.

“Still speechless. I honestly didn’t think love like this existed,” she wrote. “I’m the most me, my BEST self – when I’m with you. No one loves me better. My best friend. My protector. My lover. My fiancé (literally what!!!!!!!) – I can’t wait to be your wife.”