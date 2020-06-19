Apple will re-close some stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona due to coronavirus spikes

Apple is closing many not too long ago reopened retail stores in 4 US states right after a resurgence in COVID-19 circumstances, Bloomberg reported. A complete of 11 stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina will be temporarily shuttered.

The organization closed all of its stores outdoors of mainland China in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread. It started reopening US stores in May possibly, with some giving only curbside or storefront services and not permitting buyers within. Merchants that did open to buyers had been conducting temperature checks and necessary buyers and staff members to dress in encounter masks.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesperson explained in an e mail to The Verge. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Merchants closing June 20th consist of two in Florida, at Waterside Stores and Coconut Stage two in North Carolina, at Southpark and Northlake Mall 1 in South Carolina at Haywood Mall and 6 in Arizona, at Chandler Vogue Center, Scottsdale Vogue Square, Arrowhead, SanTan Village, Scottsdale Quarter, and La Encantada.

