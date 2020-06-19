Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul Trailer Will Depart you Intrigued

Anushka Sharma is back with however one more thoughts boggling story titled Bulbbul. Directed by lyricist Anvita Dutt, the movie exudes an eerie vibe that requires you by the metamorphosis of an innocent protagonist into a witch. Set in the early 20th century Bengal, the movie stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Parambrata and Pauli Dam.

With the tone set to perfection with this trailer, Bulbbul, with it is jarring pink and red tones, dimly-lit scenes and a story revolving close to witchcraft leaves you puzzled and searching for solutions inside of the two minutes. This is also the 2nd time Avinash and Tripti are doing work collectively right after Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu and the two share a comfort on-display that is noticeable in this spooky trailer.

Following tasks like NH10, Pari and Pataal Lok, we are mindful of Anushka’s curiosity in unconventional stories and gripping narratives and Bulbbul’s trailer fits the bill so far.

Verify out the trailer now.