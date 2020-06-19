Ansel Elgort Accused of Raping Underage Girl

WENN

The ‘Fault in Our Stars’ actor is dealing with sexual assault accusation as a female fan accuses him of forcing himself on her when she was only 17 and a different claims he hits on her when she’s small.

“The Goldfinch” star Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-12 months-previous lady in 2014 immediately after allegedly befriending her on social media.

A Twitter consumer named Gabby has posted a photograph of herself with the actor as portion of a amazing allegation, which also contains Snapchat screenshots of what seem to be direct messages among the pair.

Ansel Elgort is accused of raping younger fan

Gabby claims she was “in pain” throughout the alleged assault, stating, “He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be.”

“Instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in’ I WASNT there in that moment mentally (sic). I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock I couldn’t leave.”

The female fan specifics her ordeals

She explained she was coming forward so she can “finally heal,” including her alleged experience with the actor has left her struggling “panic attacks” that have forced her to look for out treatment.

Yet another fan comes forward with a equivalent accusation

Representatives for the actor have however to reply to WENN’s requests for comment.

The story drops as Elgort is also currently being targeted on Twitter for a racist joke he allegedly created when he was a higher college pupil.

Newsweek reporters have exposed the drama, 1st reported by @BlackatLaguardia on Instagram immediately after a consumer exposing racism at New York City’s fabled Fiorello H. LaGuardia Higher College, singled out a pupil named Ansel, who applied the N-word throughout a geography class.

It is not clear if the pupil was really Elgort, but numerous Twitter customers have assumed it is and they are calling for Twitter bosses to “cancel” the actor.