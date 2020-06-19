Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt For the “Wellbeing” Of Her Kids

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Vogue India, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star gave a uncommon seem into the couple’s 2016 divorce, telling the outlet that the selection to separate following two many years of marriage was accomplished with “the wellbeing” of their 6 children—Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 11-yr-outdated twins Vivienne and Knox—in thoughts.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” she mentioned. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

She also addressed her silence following their separation, explaining how the speculation surrounding her and Pitt’s partnership impacted their kids.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds,” she extra. “In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”