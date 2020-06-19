Angelina Jolie Divorced Brad Pitt for ‘Well-Being’ of Her Children

WENN

The ‘Maleficent’ actress will get authentic about the motive behind her divorce from Brad Pitt, saying she calls off her marriage since she’s concerned about the properly-getting of her children.

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, revealing she left the actor for the “well-being” of her 6 children.

The couple ended its two-12 months marriage in 2016 and later on agreed on a custody deal, but neither Brad nor Angelina have spoken about the problems that led to the break-up.

Now, Oscar winner Jolie tells Vogue she walked away for the sake of her young children.

“I separated for the well-being of my family,” the “Maleficent” star says. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

Jolie admits she’s tremendously proud of her children, who selection in age from 11 to 18, for accepting her choice and moving on, calling them, “six very brave, very strong young people.”

Angelina was presently mum to son Maddox and daughter Zahara when she began dating Pitt in 2005. The actor later on adopted the pair and he and Jolie went on to welcome 4 a lot more young children – Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.