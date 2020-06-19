Andrew Cuomo Gives Heartfelt Shout-Out to His Daughters in Last Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Cuomo continued, “She said she was disappointed about missing the ceremony, but that she had learned a lot over these past three months. She learned about herself. She learned about government. And she learned about people. That she had gotten an education just when she thought her education was over.”

“She’s right,” the governor extra. “And after 62 years, when I thought that I had seen it all, I got an education too.”

The briefing lasted about 11 minutes, and Cuomo went on to thank a amount of individuals and organizations, in addition to his daughters. This incorporated healthcare and important staff, the state’s legislature, the Army Corps of Engineers and quite a few additional who he mentioned “joined hands and did what they had to do” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for believing in me and giving me support. Good Lord knows I needed it,” Cuomo expressed. “And don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere. Someone said to me they were concerned because she relied on me to know what was happening. I will still do what I do. We just don’t have to do it every day. And that’s a good thing. And let’s hope it stays that way.”

Observe the whole briefing in the over video.