AMC To Reopen Theaters In Mid-July, All Guests Must Wear Masks – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – AMC Theatres, one particular the greatest film chains in the U.S., announced Thursday it will reopen starting July 15.

The business reported that it will open 450 theaters on July 15, and then the remaining 150 by July 24, when the summer’s 1st huge tentpole, “Mulan,” hits theaters.

AMC mentioned that its theaters will cap capability at 30%, though in California, public wellness officials have constrained capability to 25% or a highest of 100 attendees.

At first Thursday, the business stated that all staff ought to put on masks, but, visitors would only be “strongly encouraged” to do so in states in which it wasn’t needed.

On Friday, on the other hand, AMC announced that following “an intense and immediate outcry” from buyers, it determined to reverse program and call for all visitors to put on masks.

“It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks,” the business stated in a statement. “At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres.”

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Encounter announced that masks would now be needed across the state for all indoor spaces visited by the public.

AMC final week reported a staggering $two.two billion in losses considering that the pandemic started. Earlier this week, Regal Cinemas announced it would commence reopening its 550 theaters on July 10.

Hollywood has two huge summer time tent poles scheduled for release up coming month. Disney’s “Mulan,” which was initially set to be launched on March 27, is now coming out in theaters on July 24. The release date of the Christopher Nolan movie “Tenet,” which was to be launched on July 15, was pushed back two weeks to July 31.