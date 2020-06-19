Amanda Kloots Visits Husband Nick Cordero For First Time Since Hospitalization

Amanda Kloots was in a position to hold husband Nick Cordero‘s hand for the initial time due to the fact he was hospitalized with coronavirus in March.

For the previous number of months, the personalized trainer was kept from going to the Broadway star at Cedars-Sinai Health care Center simply because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, on Friday, the hospital eased their restrictions, therefore making it possible for Amanda to see Nick in the flesh for the initial time due to the fact he was admitted to the hospital 79 days in the past.

She shared a touching picture of them holding hands, which she captioned with the lyrics to Andy Grammer‘s song “Don’t Give Up On Me.”

Earlier in the week, she uncovered that her interactions with her husband have been constrained to FaceTime simply because of the hospital pointers. But Amanda stated that she was trying to keep him abreast of all the improvements that occurred when he was in a coma. “It is hard when I’m talking to Nick to understand exactly what he’s understanding,” she explained. “I have told him about his leg, and I’ve told him about the amazing prosthetics that are available now, and I told him that he’s gonna be fine.”