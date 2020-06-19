All-white European Commission debate on racism ‘would be ridiculous’, says ex-MEP Magid Magid

A debate on racism by an all-white group of European Commissioners would be “ridiculous”, says a Somali-British former MEP.

Magid Magid, who left the European Parliament following Brexit, was speaking to following EU chief Ursula von der Leyen mentioned she would hold a debate on racism with her workforce of commissioners following week.

It comes as Brussels institutions scramble to react to the racial justice protests that have swept across the US, Europe and the rest of the globe following the death of George Floyd final month in Minneapolis.

The European Commission has declined to divulge particulars of following Wednesday’s debate but issues have been raised in excess of no matter if any ethnic minority voices will be heard, alongside the commissioners, who are all white.

‘Concrete remedies needed’

“Having a debate about racism by a group of white commissioners that have never suffered from racism gives me and millions of black people in Europe no confidence whatsoever,” Magid advised .

Folks from ethnic minority backgrounds make-up all over 10 per cent of the EU’s population but are severely underrepresented in EU institutions. All recent commissioners are white, virtually all of the European Council members are white, and only five per cent of the European Parliament comes from an ethnic minority background.

In the course of her speech to the European Parliament this week, Von der Leyen did acknowledge that “most of us in this room do not know” what it feels like to be discriminated towards on the basis of race.

But Magid issues why it took the death of Floyd, a black American, for Von der Leyen to come to feel the need to have to hold a debate on the concern. He raised the situation of Adama Traoré who died in police custody in France in 2016. His death has been the concentrate of racial justice protests across the nation in latest weeks.

“Where is his [Traoré’s] justice? Exactly where was the outrage from the EU? Why did not they have meetings to talk about racism then?” he mentioned.

As an alternative of far more speak, Magid needs to see concrete remedies.

“Will they commit to deploying resources? Will they impose sanctions on member states which are failing black people?” he said. “Are they going to propose policy changes? Or is this just performative politics? Racism is a systemic issue and needs a systematic approach to defeat it.”

Will there be non-white voices incorporated in the debate?

A spokesperson for the European Commission mentioned he could not reveal any particulars about the debate following week as it is nevertheless getting organised.

He additional that the commission understands “there are legitimate thoughts, ideas and suggestions” but would not give an solution as to no matter if any non-white voices will be incorporated in the debate.

“In this case, racialised groups need to be involved in the discussion,” a spokesperson from the European Network Towards Racism (ENAR) advised .

She mentioned that although there is now a “welcome institutional focus on the question”, ENAR and other groups have not been consulted given that the commence of the protests.

“So far, there has been a clear gap in terms of involving the people concerned about structural racism,” she mentioned.

“This says a great deal about the institutional technique to anti-racism and racialised groups.

“If the EC does not involve groups impacted by racism from the commence, there is a possibility this initiative will volume to mere lip support and will not consequence in concrete measures to deal with institutional and structural racism.”