‘All Hands On Deck’ To Tackle Voting Machine Difficulties Ahead of November – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Workplace is promising modifications immediately after a David Goldstein investigation final yr criticized their new election machines.

The report place the blame on the electronic poll books that are utilised to check out in voters. But critics say the complete technique can be faulted with the presidential election 5 months away.

The difficulty in March led to extended lines at the polls and inquiries about the Registrar’s computerized machines, which expense taxpayers $330 million.

The report ordered by the Board of Supervisors discovered longer wait occasions principally resulted from technical difficulties with the electronic poll books that are utilised to check out-in voters and difficulties synchronizing information with the voter database.

It place significantly less blame on the real voting machines, but discovered far more than five% had to be taken out of services mainly because they had failed.

Radio speak present host Brad Friedman, a critic of electronic machines, mentioned, “It doesn’t really matter which computer failed if people can’t vote. That’s what happened March third and I suspect that will happen on November third.”

L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan mentioned, “We are heads down, all hands on deck working…to address the action plans in our report.” A lot more poll books will be extra in November and technical difficulties will be addressed.

But Friedman says it is nonetheless an experimental machine that is susceptible to challenges.

“It’s kind of insane,” he mentioned. “We’re going to use the voters of LA County as guinea pigs in a beta test for a system that should have never been used in the first place.”