Alicia Keys Tackles Racial Injustice in New Song ‘Perfect Way to Die’

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, the ‘No One’ hitmaker marks the Juneteenth with the release of an emotional ballad about a mom who’s misplaced her son to police violence.

Alicia Keys has addressed the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in her new single “A Perfect Way to Die”.

The track, which was launched on Friday, June 19, 2020, which is also Juneteenth – when the Emancipation Proclamation was go through to Texan slaves on June 19, 1865, immediately after the South misplaced the U.S. Civil War – characteristics the star unleashing her emotions about police brutality.

“I have felt called by music like I have never felt before,” Keys wrote in an Instagram caption debuting the song. “I have been following its lead. It has led me to the song A Perfect Way to Die. The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly.”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=moyefuoZ9oY



The emotional song is written from the viewpoint of a mom who’s misplaced her son to police violence and comes weeks immediately after the death of African-American guy George Floyd, which sparked protests towards police brutality globally.

“Of course, there is NO perfect way to die,” Keys continued. “That phrase doesn’t even make sense. Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence.”

Following the release, the singer will encounter off towards John Legend as element of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s most up-to-date “Verzus” battle. Tune in at five P.M. ET on John and Alicia’s Instagram pages.