Father’s Day is this Sunday, and Alex Trebek‘s youngsters are celebrating by sharing what he is like as a dad.

The Jeopardy! host’s wife, Jean Trebek, interviewed his 3 grownup kids for a piece on Insidewink.com, for which Jean serves as an editor.

Alex is the proud mother or father to Emily and Matthew—whom he shares with Jean—and Nicky, whom he shares with his ex-wife Elaine. They have many fond childhood recollections. For instance, Emily recalls Alex pulling them in an innertube whilst he rode a jet ski, and Matthew remembers Alex coming to all of his paintball tournaments.

“Although it was a very unique sport, he still got very enthusiastic about watching and learning the game,” he says.

As for Nicky, she looks back at 1 notably specific journey they took to a wine symposium in Hawaii.

“I was not a child, but Vincent Value attended and I received to sit up coming to him at a dinner,” she recalls. “Needless to say it was unforgettable. Bonus: On that trip he told me he was going to marry Jean and I could see how happy he was!”

It appears like the trio inherited a handful of characteristics for their dad, as well. For instance, Nicky says she has a “similar passion for organization” in the home, noting Alex is “extremely into cleanliness and organization,” and Emily says they are “both pretty Type-A individuals.” As for Matthew, he says they “both tend to be discerning when it comes to sharing” their emotions and that they are “both very capable in taking care of most household repairs.”