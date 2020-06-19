Alamo Drafthouse, AMC To Require Face Masks; Still ‘Recommended’ At Cinemark – Dallas / Fort Worth

() – Alamo Drafthouse mentioned Friday it will demand encounter masks at its theaters when it reopens, and AMC Theatres has reversed its program and created the identical necessity at its destinations.

AMC drew criticism earlier this week following president and CEO Adam Aron talked to Range about why the business determined not to demand encounter masks when it initial announced reopening ideas.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron mentioned. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary.”

On Friday, AMC modified its policy and mentioned it will demand encounter masks for all consumers when it reopens on July 15 across the U.S.

“It is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. With the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. We now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres,” the business mentioned on Twitter.

Texas-primarily based Alamo Drafthouse addressed its encounter mask policy Friday ahead of official reopening ideas subsequent week.

“When we open, the safety of our teammates and guests cannot be compromised. This is not political,” the business mentioned. “We will require that guests wear masks at the theater (except when eating/drinking). Those without masks will be given one.”

Nevertheless, Plano-primarily based Cinemark Theatres continues to “strongly encourage” encounter masks for consumers except for destinations in cities that demand them. In Texas, counties like Bexar and Dallas have issued ordinances that demand encounter masks or coverings within companies.

There has been no word if Cinemark is re-evaluating this policy.

Cinemark is anticipated to comply with a 4-phased reopening program that commences Friday at choose Dallas-region destinations. Even more phases will get location in between July three and July 17.

Regal Cinemas also announced Friday it will be requiring encounter masks for consumers.