Airline foods getting offered at $two a meal as travel market languishes throughout coronavirus crisis

An air travel catering giant is providing meals for the price range-aware.

In-flight catering corporation Gate Gourmet has turned to a new funds-generating avenue with air travel even now in the deep freeze close to the globe.

Now households can stock up on airline meals, and gurus say it is not a terrible deal.

Meals include things like scrambled eggs and ratatouille, spine and ricotta tortellini, and chicken parmigiana with broccoli and sweet potato.

“The quality is great so I’m sure the public is going to enjoy buying them,” Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans explained.

Breakfasts are just $20 for a pack of 10, even though the very same dimension pack of lunches or dinners will expense $25.

Dietitian Melanie McGrice says folks could do worse.

“The things that I like about airline food is that they usually try to have some protein, some veggies and some grains, and the portion sizes are usually good,” she explained.