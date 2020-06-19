Activists Hold Juneteenth Rally At Minnesota State Capitol For Reparations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Black Lives Matter chapter took to the state Capitol on Friday to mark Juneteenth with a demand for reparations and true police reform in a continued push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd.

Juneteenth, the conventional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, has taken on new resonance this 12 months. There have been protests all around the U.S. and past stemming from Floyd’s death soon after currently being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Amid chants of “Reparations now” and “Cut the check,” Black Lives Matter organizers and many other activist groups known as Floyd’s death a remnant of slavery’s legacy. Floyd, a Black guy in handcuffs, died soon after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for practically eight minutes, ignoring Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe”.

“For 400 years, the United States government has had its knee on the neck of the black community socially, politically, economically and spiritually,” explained Trahern Crews, a leader of the Minnesota BLM chapter and organizer of the occasion. “Today we are here to demand full and complete reparations for the American descendants of the slaves who built this country.”

The challenge of reparations resurged final Juneteenth, when a U.S. Residence Judiciary subcommittee held a hearing to examine the legacy of slavery and a feasible path towards reparations. Many 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls expressed help for the thought.

Along with demands for reparations, the hundreds of demonstrators at the Capitol chided lawmakers for not agreeing on police reform legislation. The Democratic-managed Minnesota Residence passed a broad bundle in this week’s unique session that went past measures accredited by the Republican-managed Senate, and there was no indication the two sides would come with each other ahead of adjournment.

“Right now while we’re standing on this lawn, their principles across the street at the Senate is to not pass any police accountability measures,” explained John Thompson, a state Residence candidate and good friend of Philando Castile, a Black guy who was killed by a St. Anthony police officer in 2016.

In addition to the rally, a handful of celebrations and demonstrations have been planned in excess of the weekend, like numerous cookouts all through Minneapolis on Friday and a run on Saturday in honor of Floyd that begins and ends at 38th and Chicago, the internet site of his death.

