A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display

LONDON — For years, the Royal Ascot horse races have marked a high point on Maria Zherebtsova’s calendar, not just as a socialite but as a much-sought-after milliner whose creations have bedecked many a high-class cranium.

But this year the races were closed to spectators, sending certain rarefied circles of society into a tizzy and upending Ms. Zherebtsova’s plans for this year’s design.

Working on behalf of Royal Ascot’s #Styledwiththanks campaign in support of charities for people affected by the coronavirus, she added handmade resin crystals to act as prisms, creating a rainbow that was intended not just as an symbol of hope but a reminder to maintain social distancing.

She wasn’t the only one adapting to the new circumstances. When its five-day showpiece event opened this week, the sweeping, manicured grounds of the Ascot racecourse were eerily empty, deprived of the usual crowd of 300,000. But a dedicated audience showed up remotely, putting their most extravagant frocks (and hats) on display online.