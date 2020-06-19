600 Lbs Of Feces Eliminated From Cages Along With 124 Animals, ‘Worst Cockroach Infestation Ever’ – Dallas / Fort Well worth

FORT Well worth, Texas () – Calling it the “worst cockroach infestation” they’ve ever noticed on web-site, a spokesperson for The Humane Society of North Texas is now in possession of 124 animals seized from a Denton residence.

“The cruelty these pets endured was unfathomable and inexcusable. We will continue to fight for those without a voice, and we thank the community for their continued financial support. These pets will be rehabilitated by our medical teams and ultimately become available for adoption to loving homes,” explained Cassie Davidson, Director of

Communications for HSNT.

In complete, the organization took in 97 guinea pigs, 9 chinchillas, 6 rabbits, 4 parakeets, two chickens, two degus, two hamsters, 1 cockatiel and 1 cat. All of the pets have been observed in cages deep in fecal materials and infested with cockroaches.

Half of the pets did not have water the other half had only filthy, contaminated water and very little to no foods. A lot of of these pets had sores and extreme flea infestation, have been grossly underweight, and suffered from upper respiratory infections with sneezing and eye/nasal discharge. The toenails of most of the animals have been embedded with feces, and their feet have been irritated from lengthy publicity to excrement.

HSNT eliminated much more than 600 lbs of waste from the cages observed at the residence.

Authorities also observed 122 dead animals amid the deplorable situations.