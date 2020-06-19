49ers Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; Player Among Group Working Out In Nashville – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — A player for the San Francisco 49ers who has been doing work out with other workforce gamers in Nashville, Tennessee has examined constructive for COVID-19, in accordance to published reviews.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported the improvement Friday. The San Francisco 49ers issued a statement saying, “Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees.”

1 of the #49ers gamers who was doing work out in Nashville examined constructive for Covid, sources inform me and @RapSheet. The rest of the group is finding examined and making an attempt to figure out how and when they can travel. Some guys dwell there so they’ll just hunker down. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 19, 2020

Garafolo reported the group of gamers is finding examined and identifying how and when they can travel. The gamers reportedly incorporate quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard star tight finish George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and receivers Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Brandon Aiyuk.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported the group of gamers incorporates all of the 49ers quarterbacks and other talent gamers. The other gamers have been examined on Friday and have been awaiting the final results, Pelissero reported.

I’m advised the complete group — which incorporates all the #49ers QBs and numerous other talent gamers — acquired examined this morning and are awaiting final results. Gamers who flew into Nashville are grounded for now. https://t.co/i1D2zR4few — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 19, 2020

The most recent report of coronavirus infections in the NFL comes in the very same week several gamers on the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys examined constructive for the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses, questioned Thursday regardless of whether the NFL will be in a position to hold its season except if it mirrors the actions the NBA and MLS are taking to isolate gamers in closed communities.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci advised CNN. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”