3 Arrested, 700 Pounds Of Fireworks Seized By Oxnard, Port Hueneme Police – Los Angeles

OXNARD (CBSLA) — 3 men and women have been arrested and much more than 700 lbs of unlawful fireworks seized in a joint operation involving the Oxnard and Port Hueneme police departments.

Oxnard police says complaints from residents about unlawful fireworks action more than the previous couple of weeks led to the creation of “Operation Dark Skies.”

The initial phase of the operation led to the seizure of 700 lbs of fireworks becoming offered in Port Hueneme and the arrests of 3 Oxnard residents. A different tip to the Port Hueneme police led to a residence in South Oxnard, exactly where much more than 3,000 fireworks have been found and confiscated. Mainly because of the amount seized, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was known as in to recover the fireworks for destruction.

The 35-yr-previous guy at the residence exactly where the fireworks have been observed was arrested and launched on a misdemeanor citation. Police say he was also issued a civil citation that carries a $two,000 fine.

All fireworks are unlawful in the two Oxnard and Port Hueneme.

To report unlawful fireworks, get in touch with get hold of Oxnard police at (805) 394-5884 or by electronic mail at [email protected], or Port Hueneme police at (805) 986-6539 or by electronic mail at [email protected]