2 Young People Found Dead After Shooting At Arlington Apartment Complex – Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – Arlington Police mentioned two individuals, believed to be in their teenagers, had been observed dead Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting phone at the Woodwind Apartments in the 1600 block of South Cooper Street close to Arlington Higher College shortly right after noon.

“At this time, we are trying to determine the cause of death of both individuals,” Arlington Police mentioned in a information release.

The victims will be recognized by the Tarrant County Health care Examiner the moment up coming of kin has been notified.

Anybody with facts can get in touch with Homicide Detective Mac Simmons at (817) 459-5735.

Tipsters can also stay anonymous and could be eligible for a money reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.Suggestions.