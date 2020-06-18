Your Friday Briefing

An anti-China backlash in India

Anger is surging in India above the reduction of 20 soldiers in a brutal, hand-to-hand border clash with Chinese troops fought with clubs and rods studded with nails. There have been angry calls to shut down Chinese eating places and tear up contracts with Chinese corporations. Crowds have smashed Chinese-produced televisions in the street.

Generals from the two nations met yet again on Thursday to examine de-escalation in the Himalayan border zone exactly where the brawl erupted, but satellite photos indicated that Chinese troops had still to pull back.

Some Indian Army officers want to modify the guidelines of engagement and abandon the border code that does not make it possible for the use of guns through confrontations.

Spillover in trade: The Indian Express newspaper reported that the government was getting ready to cancel a massive railway contract with a Chinese firm.