YFN Lucci Disses YK Osiris Above His Flirty Message to Ex Reginae Carter

It commences right after YK Osiris requires to his Twitter account to share a video of himself dancing upcoming to a moving car or truck outdoors what seems to be Reginae’s home and asks her to cease leaving him on read through.

Reginae Carter is on the marketplace following her breakup from YFN Lucci and it is not surprising to see guys attempting to shoot their shots at the daughter of Lil Wayne. Amid individuals who attempted to get her awareness was rapper YK Osiris.

He shared on Twitter a video of himself dancing upcoming to a moving car or truck outdoors what seems to be Reginae’s home. “BAE ‘WYA’ I’m outside your house. stop leaving me on read !! please I’m the man with the plan @reginae_carter1 !!!!!” so he captioned the clip.

Regardless of the energy, Reginae did not appear to be impressed. In response to the tweet, Reginae wrote, “Broooo stop playing with me to try and promote your song! You are not the one for me doing that my guy.”

In one more submit, she continued to make it clear that she was not interested in the “Ride” rapper. “What is wrong with this little boy?” she wrote. Reginae, nonetheless, had because deleted each tweets.

Nonetheless, that did not cease YK Osiris from attempting. In a video obtained by The Shade Area, he attempted to persuade Reginae to give him a likelihood. “Reginae, c’mon, just give me a chance,” the singer, who rocked a necklace with Reginae’s encounter on it, explained. “I’m not like these other rappers. I’m gon’ give you the world. Stop leaving me on read, baby. Please.”

“I know you tire of the bullcrap, n***as doing dumb junk, but I’m not gon’ do it,” he continued. Referring to Lil Wayne, YK Osiris extra, “Yo’ daddy gon’ like me. I’m gon’ give you the world, baby. Listen, and I’m smart. And I love God.”

Some celebrities appeared to be supportive of YK Osiris. Creating in the comment segment, Kandi Burruss stated, “I actually like the fact he said he loves God & clearly he’s into you @colormenae he already rocking your face on his chain… Maybe you should think about it.” Rapper Lil Mama extra, “@colormenae I mean, HE LOVE GOD tho‼️ at least her him out #cute.”

Also amongst individuals who reacted to YK Osiris’s energy to impress Reginae was Lucci. Seemingly not getting delighted with that, he explained, “Shot aint nun (BRICK) @yksosiris.” His response only earned him backlash from followers as a single of them asked him to “leave that girl alone.” A different a single shaded him, “Byeeeeee mr 12 kids.”