“Why would I make that up?”

Mike Gundy even now hadn’t named Alfred Williams as of Thursday afternoon.

But a ton of former CU Buffs have. And they are prepared to back him up.

“I’ve heard from teammates that I haven’t heard from in 25-plus years that were on the field during that time that said, ‘I can recall the exact same thing,’” Williams, the existing KOA radio host and former Buffs and Broncos star mentioned of Gundy, the Oklahoma State football coach whom he accuses of directing a racial slur at him through a game in 1989.

“But it’s just incredible, man. It’s incredible. We can wait 31 years before we shine a light on this. It’s unbelievable.”

The 52-yr-previous Gundy’s political and personalized leanings grew to become public discourse earlier this week when a image of the coach sporting a 1 America Information Network T-shirt came to light. Numerous personalities on 1 America, or OAN for quick, have mocked the Black Lives Matter motion. The conservative information outlet has generally been praised by President Donald Trump.

Gundy’s OAN association drew ire from his gamers, most notably star tailback Chuba Hubbard. He has due to the fact apologized for supporting OAN.

Williams and the Buffs joined that discussion Wednesday. Ex-Bronco and existing Fox Sports activities host Shannon Sharpe recalled the 1989 incident involving Gundy and Williams through a Cowboys-Buffs football game on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Williams recounted the tale once again on the “Big Al & JoJo Show” later on that afternoon.

In accordance to reviews, Gundy, then Oklahoma State’s quarterback, produced the slur to Williams, a CU linebacker, through the Buffs’ 41-17 win more than Oklahoma State on Nov. 11, 1989, in Stillwater. In a story about the game published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 12, 1989, Williams and teammates Kanavis McGhee, Bruce Youthful and Okland Salavea mentioned Gundy produced “racial comments.”

“I don’t know (what was said to others),” Williams mentioned. “I can tell you he said it to me. I can speak on a first-hand account, (that) he said it to me.”

Gundy denied employing the slur at the time and pointed a finger back at CU and its very own controversies at the time of the contest.

Asked as to no matter if the incident 3 decades in the past and Gundy’s political beliefs indicate a pattern of emotions towards African-Americans, Williams replied, “I think people are trying to connect the dots. I’m not in that business.”

Williams requires umbrage to Gundy’s 1989 denial and is hoping for an apology for the slurs.

As of early Thursday afternoon, he hadn’t obtained one particular.

“Why would I make up a story about a guy on a team that we just beat?” Williams asked. “We were moving on to the next team, to play for a national championship. Why would I make that up?”