Why Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Postponed Their Wedding ceremony

Savannah Chrisley is not rushing down the aisle anytime quickly.

Back in April 2019, followers have been thrilled to study the Chrisley Understands Greatest star was engaged to Nic Kerdiles.

But final fall, the couple astonished followers when they explained that they have been “taking steps back” in their romance.

In a new episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast launched Thursday, Savannah shed some light into her recent romance standing. And yes, she explained why it was the appropriate determination to postpone a wedding ceremony.

“We manufactured [the decision] collectively. We each recognized that points moved way also quickly and we essential to go back to dating,” Savannah shared when sitting down with her dad Todd Chrisley. “I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it’s hard. It’s 2020 and you know what, it’s okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows.”