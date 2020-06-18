Who Won Leading Chef All Stars: L.A.?

Leading Chef All Stars: L.A. has named the ideal of the ideal!

Tonight’s season 17 finale of Leading Chef noticed finalists Melissa King, Stephanie Cmar and Bryan Voltaggio encounter off in an epic Italian showdown. The contestants had been challenged to cook the greatest progressive 4-program meal of their lives for judges Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons and a bevy of other culinary superstars.

In the end, the winner was…

Melissa, who won the most difficulties this season of any contestant in Leading Chef historical past! Melissa’s blend of Italian and Chinese flavors proved a winning marriage in the finale, earning her $250,000.

