Whitesnake’s David Coverdale Forced to Postpone Hernia Surgical treatment In excess of Coronavirus Pandemic

The rock band’s frontman has previously canceled their North American tour with Sammy Hagar and the Circle and Evening Ranger to concentrate on the planned surgical procedure and recovery.


Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale is nevertheless waiting on surgical procedure to correct a agonizing bilateral inguinal hernia.

The rocker scrapped his band’s North American tour with Sammy Hagar &amp the Circle and Evening Ranger in March, so he could concentrate on surgical procedure and recovery, but in a new radio interview with 107.one The Boss, he reveals medical professionals have shelved his operation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s more than a hernia,” he says. “It’s like I have a fresh chicken pushed down my underpants. It’s like I’ve got a backpack on the front.”

“I haven’t been able to have the surgery… It’s painful, and it actually gets me out of some of the domestic work here (at home) – I can’t do too much heavy lifting.”

The singer adds, “As it isn’t a life-threatening situation, I’m not in line yet to have the surgery. It’s an interesting time. And with my age, it’s probably gonna be a three or four month recovery period. So I’m still waiting to have that surgery.”

If he undergoes the surgical procedure this yr, it will be 3 many years considering that Coverdale had his knees replaced with titanium to fight degenerative arthritis.

