Entertainment Which Two BTS Members Are You A Combo Of? By Bradley Lamb - June 18, 2020 0 2 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp This quiz is 100% accurate. What are you most talented at? How do you spend most of your spare time? In your group of friends, which are you? How would you describe your style? What word describes you best? What’s your favorite movie genre? What kind of vacation do you like best? What’s your favorite type of sky? How do you want others to think of you? What’s your favorite type of drink? What kind of superpower do you want? What are you most afraid of? What’s your favorite sweet treat? Finally, what’s your star sign? Daily Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!