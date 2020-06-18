Where’s YaYa Mayweather? NBA YoungBoy Flaunts His New Woman in Bathroom Selfie

Instagram

The ‘Outside Today’ rapper’s video with his alleged new woman surfaces weeks immediately after he is accused of cheating on YaYa and two months immediately after the daughter of Floyd Mayweather stabbed his child mama.

It seems like that NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy In no way Broke Yet again has a new woman now following his tumultuous connection with YaYa a.k.a. Iyanna Mayweather. The rapper has been noticed with his alleged new boo in a video which surfaced on the net on Wednesday, June 17.

The 20-yr-previous star posed shirtless even though displaying his signature middle finger indications to the camera in the bathroom selfie. He stood behind his new woman, who was repairing her hair even though holding the camera to capture the minute.

It is unclear when YoungBoy identified as it quits with YaYa, and commenced seeing the woman in the video, but this arrives weeks immediately after the Baton Rouge artist was accused of cheating on his then-girlfriend with a different woman. The allegation stemmed from a video he shared on Instagram back in April which showed him with a woman who was not YaYa.

YaYa experimented with to deny it, claiming that it was her who was with YoungBoy in the two her and her boyfriend’s movies and there was no other woman with them. Even so, the other lady featured in YoungBoy’s video admitted her presence in the “Valuable Pain” spitter’s residence, although she denied getting in a polygamous connection with the couple.

Whilst YaYa may well have ended points romantically with YoungBoy, their romance has nevertheless left her with a severe legal difficulty immediately after she stabbed his child mama LaPattra Lashai Jacobs earlier in April. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. allegedly stabbed LaPattra twice with, leaving the latter struggling from injuries on her arm that essential surgical procedure.

The 20-yr-previous has been charged with 2nd degree aggravated assault, which carries a sentence of two to 20 many years in prison. Meanwhile, her alleged victim LaPattra not long ago claimed that the injuries nevertheless left her feeling discomfort.

“At this point I’m still hurting , I don’t think nobody can ever change it or make me feel happy again,” she shared on Instagram on Monday, June 15. “Then my arm and hand still f**k up no telling when it will get back to normal. EVERY DOCTORS VISIT ITS ALWAYS BADS NEWS like I can’t get enough this is so stressful, depressing, etc. ALL I SEE IS DARK DAYS DARK CLOUD NOW! NOT GOING TO SAY MUCH BUT ITS BEEN ROUGH.”

She also unveiled that she has been continuously bullied on social media, creating, “Since APRIL 3, I been getting call all kinds of names because I’m not the person y’all want me to be. I have some on my side, some not, & some just on my side to get in my business.” She extra, “They keep telling me be strong but this a situation that’s going to always have me weak.”