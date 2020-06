At least 1 whale has turn out to be entangled in shark nets in waters off Principal Seashore on the Gold Coast.

Video from the information helicopter appeared to demonstrate two whales, believed to be a mom and its calf.

A whale and what seems to be a calf are trapped in netting off the Gold Coast. (9)

A rescue mission which include crews from Sea Planet and the Division of Fisheries is underway.

Rough circumstances and inclement climate have been hampering the rescue.