Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Blames His Cheating Habits on Her Substantial Workload and Alcohol Abuse

WENN/Mr. Blue

It was also explained that in some new interviews, Kevin admits to cheating on 55-yr-outdated ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ host all through their total 20-yr marriage.

–

Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband Kevin Hunter will get candid about the purpose why he cheated on the Television host through their marriage. For the duration of interviews with YouTube star Tasha K, he uncovered that his affairs had anything to do with Wendy’s perform ethic and alcohol abuse.

He allegedly explained to Tasha that he started cheating on Wendy mainly because she was not close to most of the time. “Tasha, the reason I cheated is because Wendy never took a day off…,” Kevin informed her. “I would consider to get her to consider vacations and then when she did have time off, she [Williams] would be consuming, or executing medicines, and I desired a wife.”

In accordance to the YouTuber, Kevin also informed her that Wendy would allow executives speak down to him. “Tasha I just needed some solace, she wouldn’t listen to me, she was letting them executives talk s**t to me,” he reportedly explained.

It was also explained that Kevin admitted to cheating on “The Wendy Williams Show” host all through their total 20-yr marriage. Nevertheless, he only had a complete-blown partnership with longtime mistress Sharina Hudson. “She wasn’t the only one…and whatever we were doing during that time, I always went home to my wife at the end of the night,” Kevin explained of Sharina, with whom he shares a kid collectively.

Kevin extra that Charlamagne Tha God, who launched Kevin to Sharina, did not approve of their partnership. “He [Charlamagne] actually liked shorty [Sharina]. He utilised to tow her to me like, ‘Yo, she the baddest woman in town, no person cannot get her,’ ” Kevin alleged. “He did not expect for us to hit it off the way we did. I didn’t expect it, I know she didn’t.”

His infidelity led Wendy to file for divorce from him in 2019. Their divorce was later on finalized in January.