Wayward Mountain Lion Captured In San Francisco’s Mission Bay Community – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — A wayward mountain lion who has been noticed wandering about the streets of San Francisco was captured by police and animal handle officers in the city’s Mission Bay community early Thursday.

Authorities explained the mountain lion was spotted lying in the bushes close to Channel St. and 4th St. When San Francisco police officers arrived, the huge cat created a run for it.

All around six:30 a.m., authorities reported that the mountain lion was captured.

#UPDATE @SFPD has captured the mountain lion and secured it in the cage pic.twitter.com/aB0xxeKibv — KPIX five (@KPIXtv) June 18, 2020

The lion is probably the similar one particular that has been reported by residents in excess of the final couple of days, but has eluded capture by police and animal handle officers.

#BREAKING SFPD has Channel Street among 3rd and 4th blocked off due to a mountain lion sighting. Our photographer caught a glimpse of the animal for the duration of the operation. Animal handle is on scene and @AnneKPIX has reside updates all morning from the #LiveNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/8tJh9JsEQc — KPIX five (@KPIXtv) June 18, 2020

“It is likely the mountain lion is confused and lost, and will soon find its way south and out of the city,” San Francisco police twitter late Wednesday. “If approached by the mountain lion make yourself appear big and shout. Remain vigilant and use caution outdoors.”

Authorities explained it had been previously spotted in the East Reduce community just south of the Fiscal District.

With the streets fairly empty simply because of corporations getting shuttered due to the COVID-19 shelter in spot, wildlife has been noticed inside the city. There have been dozens of sighting of coyotes in residential regions the place they are seldom noticed.

A week in the past, a Bay Region guy took a impressive photograph of a coyote not in its organic habitat: standing on the stone wall at the Golden Gate Bridge turnout with the span in the background.

San Anselmo resident Jeff Cooperman informed KPIX five reporter Joe Vazquez through e mail that he pulled his car or truck into the overlook by the bridge soon after swimming at Aquatic Park Friday morning when he noticed what he at first imagined was a puppy standing on the overlook’s stone wall.

Cooperman had his camera and, like a quantity of individuals at the overlook taking images, made the decision to consider a photograph. As he approached the animal, he recognized one thing else.

“I noticed it was pretty skinny for a dog. It was clearly a coyote,” wrote Cooperman. “It seemed pretty calm and stood there for a while while people snapped photos.”

Cooperman — who functions in San Francisco for Prime Golf as an animator — did not have a telephoto lens, so he just stored shooting as he inched closer to the coyote.

“Much closer than I would have preferred,” explained Cooperman in his e mail. “He eventually jumped down and walked through the parking lot, totally comfortable around the people around him.”

San Francisco police asked regional residents to remain away from China Basin and if they do come across themselves getting confronted by a mountain lion to “back up slowly facing the lion, and do not run.” Phone 415-554-9400. For soon after hrs support please phone 911.