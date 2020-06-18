Watch Jason Kennedy Go Crawfishing With Gordon Ramsay & Strive To not Snigger!

Out of the kitchen and into the wild!

Gordon Ramsay caught up with Jason Kennedy for a particular In The Room section forward of the season two premiere of his Nationwide Geographic present, and on this hilarious clip, the superstar chef tries to casually educate the E! host tips on how to catch crawfish.

That is not it, although! The above video additionally includes a sneak peek of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted‘s second season, which, just like the first, follows Gordon as he embarks on a worldwide expedition in quest of culinary inspiration, epic adventures and cultural experiences.

On this explicit occasion, he is simply fishing, when abruptly, he spots a shark. Hold watching to see how he reacts!

Gordon subsequent seems alongside Jason, and so they’re out on the water, in a ship, trying to catch crawfish on location in Louisiana.

Their efforts appear promising, however the issues—properly, Jason’s at the least—seem to return after the crawfish have been caught.

“You have to stroke it!” Gordon tells him as he makes an attempt to calm the crawfish down. “You’ve got to stroke it hard!”