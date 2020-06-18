Walking Dead Star Khary Payton: My 11 Year Old Son Is TRANSGENDER!! (Pics)

Last year, NBA legend Dwynae Wade introduced his 11 year old son-turned-daughter Zaya Wade to the planet as a transgender. Now yet another prominent African American is carrying out the exact same.

MTO News has discovered that Walking Dead actor Khary Payton is announcing to the planet that his daughter is now his son. According to Khary his son Karter was “born a female, but always identified as a boy.”

Khary claims that his son believed it would be “cool” if he announced the child’s new gender identity to millions of individuals on social media. The 12 year old allegedly told his father, “I can deal with the trolls.”

Here’s the complete post:

Here’s a pic of Khary and his wife, Stacy Reed Payton

Khary, 46, is an actor and voice actor, very best recognized for his voice part of the DC Comics character Cyborg across numerous films, cartoons and video games. He is also recognized for his reside action performances on General Hospital and The Walking Dead.