Home Entertainment Walking Dead Star Khary Payton: My 11 Year Old Son Is TRANSGENDER!!...

Walking Dead Star Khary Payton: My 11 Year Old Son Is TRANSGENDER!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Last year, NBA legend Dwynae Wade introduced his 11 year old son-turned-daughter Zaya Wade to the planet as a transgender. Now yet another prominent African American is carrying out the exact same.

MTO News has discovered that Walking Dead actor Khary Payton is announcing to the planet that his daughter is now his son. According to Khary his son Karter was “born a female, but always identified as a boy.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©