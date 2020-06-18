View the Second Graduates Discover Their School Debt Has Been Paid Off

It is a Zoom phone these graduates will not quickly fail to remember.

Final month, a group of former college students came collectively for what they believed was an typical virtual meeting with College students Growing Over. But when the nonprofit’s CEO Elizabeth Devaney appeared on the phone, a large shock was about to be dropped.

“What I want to share with you today is that anonymous SRA donors have presented us with a remarkable gift—donations up to $8 million with the intent to eliminate student loan debt on more than 400 students,” she shared.

In the video going viral, graduates have a broad selection of feelings with some screaming in pleasure although other people can not aid but shed tears of joy.

“Are you kidding me?” a single pupil is overheard asking although a different can not aid but freak out. “You’re going to make me cry today,” a different extra.

In accordance to SRA’s web site, the nonprofit organization “invests in low-income, first generation college students who have demonstrated a deep commitment to education and strength of character in overcoming tremendous odds and barriers.”