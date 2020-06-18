Victorian teenager fights off attempted abduction in Traralgon

Police are investigating an attempted abduction of a teenage woman in Victoria’s east on the weekend.

Detectives have been informed a 14-year-old woman was strolling alongside Grey Street in Traralgon when a white SUV pulled up alongside her and an unknown offender obtained out of the automobile.

“A male dressed in dark clothing and black ski mask has exited the vehicle, ran over to her and subsequently grabbed her and tried to pull her back towards the vehicle,” Detective Leading Senior Constable Michael McNamara stated.

Photo of the scne the place the attempted abduction befell. (Nine)

The teenager was approached about 5.25pm on Sunday however was in a position to battle free and run from the scene. The male offender then returned to his automobile and drove off.

“It was quite a traumatic incident for her, she was very shaken, at the moment she is recovering,” Detective McNamara stated.

“She has been extremely brave in that situation, being able to fight off a grown man, as a 14-year old female, she has done very well.”

Police have dominated out another attempted abductions in the world and have issued a powerful message.

Police on the scene in Traralgon. (Nine)

“It’s extremely uncommon, it’s an isolated incident and we don’t know of any other similar incidents in the area,” he stated.

“Call 000 if you feel unsafe, call a friend, make sure you are walking in numbers and try to stay under street lighting, don’t want in secluded areas.”

The male offender has been described as being roughly six-foot, to 6 foot two inches tall, slim construct, and sporting darkish clothes and a darkish ski masks.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has info is being urged to contact police.

“We are looking for a white SUV, possibly a Hyundai and a newish type of vehicle,” Detective McNamara stated.