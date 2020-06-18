Victoria braces for damaging winds as Canberra dips beneath zero

Troughs, cold front and a very low are producing solid winds and showers across southern WA. The trough is leading to mild winds to strengthen in SA. Onshore winds along the eastern seaboard are bringing showers, largely to northeast NSW and northeast QLD.

A substantial is maintaining elsewhere dry.

There is a opportunity of fog in components of Sydney (most very likely the west), Canberra and Perth this morning. Fog will most very likely dissipate earliest in the Perth location (prior to sunrise in the city) but has probable to final right up until about 9am in the western Sydney location and about 11am in the Canberra location.

Here is the climate across Australia on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Late shower, interesting-to-cold in the southwest. Mainly cloudy, interesting-to-cold in the southeast. Late shower, interesting-to-mild in the northwest. Mainly cloudy, interesting-to-cold in the northeast.

Melbourne is due for a late shower, with a very low of 10 and prime of 17.

There is a serious climate warning for damaging winds for components of Central, North Central, North East and West and South Gippsland Forecast Districts.

Northerly winds will strengthen overnight as a very low strain program moves in excess of waters south of the Bight in the direction of Victoria. Damaging northerly winds averaging 55 to 65 km/h with peak gusts of all over 90 km/h, are feasible about the warning location in the course of Friday morning and early afternoon.

Winds are anticipated to ease beneath warning thresholds by mid afternoon Friday. Places which may possibly be impacted incorporate Mt Macedon, Sunbury, Mt Baw Baw, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham and Mt Buller.

The State Emergency Services advises that folks need to:

Be conscious that trees that have been broken by heat or fire may possibly be unstable and a lot more very likely to fall when it is windy or moist.

Examine that loose objects this kind of as outside settings, umbrellas and trampolines are securely secured and move automobiles below cover or away from trees.

Remain indoors and away from windows.

If outside, move to a risk-free spot indoors. Remain away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.

If driving problems are harmful, securely pull in excess of away from trees, drains, very low-lying regions and floodwater. Steer clear of travel if feasible.

Remain risk-free by steering clear of harmful hazards, this kind of as floodwater, mud, debris, broken roads and fallen trees.

Remain away from fallen powerlines generally presume they are dwell.

Remain informed – keep track of climate warnings, forecasts and river ranges at the Bureau of Meteorology internet site, and warnings via VicEmergency.

Warnings are also offered via Television and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau’s internet site at www.bom.gov.au or get in touch with 1300 659 210.

Fog then sunny, interesting-to-cold in the southwest. Clearing showers, interesting-to-cold in the south. Sunny, quite warm in the north.

There is a solid wind warning via midnight tonight for Esperance Coast and Eucla Coast.

Perth will be primarily sunny, with a very low of five and a prime of 18.

Sunny, quite warm in the NW Best Finish. Clearing shower, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Sunny, mild-to-warm in excess of the interior and south.

There is a solid wind warning via midnight tonight for Arafura Coast.

Darwin is sunny with a very low of 22 and a prime of 33.

Clearing shower, interesting-to-mild in the southeast. Showers easing, warm in the northeast. Mainly sunny, interesting-to-mild in the west.

There are solid wind warnings via midnight tonight for the following regions: Cairns Coast, Townsville Coast, Mackay Coast, Capricornia Coast and Fraser Island Coast.

The warnings carry on via to midnight Saturday for Peninsula Coast and Cooktown Coast.

There is a feasible shower in Brisbane these days, with a very low of 14 and prime of 22.

Late shower, interesting-to-cold in the southeast and central. Windy with showers, interesting-to-mild in the west. Late showers, interesting-to-mild in north.

There are solid wind warnings via midnight tonight for the following regions: Reduced West Coast, Central Coast, South Central Coast, Upper South East Coast and Reduced South East Coast.

Adelaide has a late shower these days, with a very low of 10 and prime of 16.

Mainly cloudy, interesting in the southwest. Windy on the highlands. Frost then primarily sunny, cold in the southeast. Mainly cloudy, interesting-to-cold in the north.

There is a solid wind warning via midnight tonight for South West Coast and Central West Coast.

Hobart will be cloudy, with a very low of four and substantial of 13.

Hefty showers, interesting-to-cold in the northeast. Mainly cloudy, interesting-to-cold in the southeast. Mainly sunny, interesting-to-cold in the west.

Sydney will have rising sunshine with a very low of 10 and max of 19. Canberra has a quite cold start off with early morning fog and a very low of -one