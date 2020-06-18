Vera Lynn, Singer Whose Wartime Ballads Uplifted U.K., Dies at 103

Vera Lynn, who sang the songs that touched the hearts and lifted the spirits of Britons from the bomb-blitzed streets of London and Coventry to the sands of North Africa and the jungles of Burma throughout Globe War II, died on Thursday at her household in Sussex, England. She was 103.

Her death was confirmed by her representative, Andrew Gordon.

Extended right after the war ended, the melodies lingered on: “We’ll Meet Again,” “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover,” “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.”

In these wartime many years, she grew to become regarded as the “Forces’ Sweetheart,” and to the finish of her lifestyle the veterans had been her “boys,” even now misty-eyed when she sang, “We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t know when.”

“Churchill didn’t beat the Nazis,” the English comedian Harry Secombe as soon as explained. “Vera sang them to death.”