Vera Lynn Passed Away at the Age of 103

WENN/Daniel Deme

The British music legend, who was generally known as the Forces’ Sweetheart, has her ‘We’ll Meet Again’ singer lately referenced by Queen Elizabeth II in her nationwide deal with amid the COVID-19 disaster.

British music legend Vera Lynn has died aged 103.

The beloved singer, identified the Forces’ Sweetheart, whose songs helped increase morale in World War Two, handed away on Thursday, June 18 morning surrounded by her shut family members.

“The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,” a press release stated, reported BBC News.

Dame Vera was finest identified for performing for the troops throughout World War Two in international locations together with India and Burma.

The singer’s hits embody “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” and “We’ll Meet Again”, which was lately referenced by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in a nationwide deal with amid the COVID-19 disaster.

Vera lately teamed up with classical singer Katherine Jenkins on a brand new charity model of the music, with funds going to charities supporting Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).