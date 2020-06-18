Variety of Refugees Around the world Has Doubled in a Decade, U.N. Report Says

GENEVA — Just about 80 million persons around the world had been uprooted at the finish of 2019 following fleeing wars or persecution, a record figure capping a “tumultuous” decade of displacement, the United Nations explained on Thursday.

The figure rose by some 9 million from a 12 months earlier and is near to double the 41 million recorded in 2010, regardless of Covid-19 restrictions slowing down motion, the U.N. refugee company, U.N.H.C.R., explained.

Syrians, Venezuelans, Afghans, South Sudanese, and stateless Rohingya from Myanmar leading the checklist of 79.five million refugees, asylum seekers and internally-displaced, it explained in its yearly flagship report, International Trends.

“This almost 80 million figure — the highest that U.N.H.C.R. has recorded since these statistics have been systematically collected — is of course a reason for great concern,” explained Filippo Grandi, U.N. Large Commissioner for Refugees.