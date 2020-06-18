Vanessa Bryant Urges Congress to Pass Helicopter Security Bill in Honor of Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has issued a message to lawmakers.

It is been practically 5 month because Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter, Gianna Bryant, passed away in a helicopter crash. The father-daughter duo have been two of 9 men and women who died in the fatal crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26. Now, Vanessa is speaking out about a helicopter security bill that was launched by lawmakers on Thursday, entitled, “Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act.”

“I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country,” Vanessa explained Thursday in a statement (by means of CNN). “I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation.”

In accordance to CNN, the “Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act” would require that helicopters carrying 6 or additional men and women be “equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.”