Using Motion Capture Tech, ‘Groundbreaking’ UMN Research Allows 3D Printing Of Sensors Directly On Organs That Expand

MINNEAPOLIS () — The University of Minnesota has announced “groundbreaking new research” on Wednesday that enables electronic sensors to be 3D printed on organs that expand and contract.

It’s a new approach that could have future applications in each diagnosing and monitoring the lungs of individuals with COVID-19.

According to the university, mechanical engineers and personal computer scientists at the U of M created the 3D printing approach by harnessing motion capture technologies that is equivalent to what’s employed in Hollywood.

“We are pushing the boundaries of 3D printing in new ways we never even imagined years ago,” mentioned Michael McAlpine, a University of Minnesota mechanical engineering professor and senior researcher on the study. “3D printing on a moving object is difficult enough, but it was quite a challenge to find a way to print on a surface that was deforming as it expanded and contracted.”

The university says the new analysis began in a lab with a balloon-like surface and a specialized 3D printer. Researchers then employed motion capture tracking markers — a lot like the ones employed in films to develop particular effects — to aid the 3D printer adjust its printing path to the expanding and contracting movements of the surface.

Researchers had been then productive in printing a sensor on an artificially inflated animal lung.

“The broader idea behind this research, is that this is a big step forward to the goal of combining 3D printing technology with surgical robots,” mentioned McAlpine, who holds the Kuhrmeyer Family Chair Professorship in the University of Minnesota Department of Mechanical Engineering. “In the future, 3D printing will not be just about printing but instead be part of a larger autonomous robotic system. This could be important for diseases like COVID-19 where health care providers are at risk when treating patients.”

McAlphine says the approach could possibly be employed in the future to 3D print sensors on a pumping heart.

The complete analysis was published in Science Advances, a peer-reviewed scientific journal from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).