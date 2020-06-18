USA r9X ninja bomb kills alQaeda terror leaders in Syria

A ‘ninja bomb’ missile full of blades has killed two al Qaeda leaders in Syria , in line with reviews.

The US- led coalition is reported to have used a variation of the Hellfire anti-tank missile, known as the R9X, and dubbed the ‘Flying Ginsu’ or the ‘ninja bomb,’ in the assault, Fox News reviews.

A video claiming to be of the automobile after the assault on the terror group leaders. (Twitter)

Video reportedly reveals the automobile of Jordanian Qassam ul-Urdini and Yemeni man and commander of the ‘desert military’ Bilal al-Sanaani principally untouched, resulting in hypothesis the ‘secret’ lethal missile was used.

It has blades which emerge earlier than affect to kill the goal, limiting hazard for others in the world.

The Wall Street Journal has reported the ‘secret’ missile has been utilized by the CIA and Pentagon in missions from 2017.

“The Hellfire R9X missile is a modified version of the Hellfire anti-tank missile, the likes of which have been featured on drones like the Reaper and Predator,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow on the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) instructed Fox News.

“The reference to knives is no accident, as it features multiple steel blades that emerge from the missile moments before impact.

“The result’s a a lot smaller kill radius, which might restrict the injury attributable to the missile to the supposed goal space.”

A Syrian man walks through the destruction of the Salaheddine neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo, Syria, in 2018. (AP/AAP)

US hits Syria’s elite with new economic and travel sanctions

The Trump administration on Wednesday increased the pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad, his wife, Asma, and his inner circle with new economic and travel penalties for human rights abuses and blocking a settlement of the country’s bloody nine-year conflict.

The Trump administration has increased the pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad, his wife, Asma, and his inner circle. (AP/AAP)

The State Department said it had designated 39 Syrian individuals, including the Assads, as well as members of their extended family, military leaders and business executives. Many were already subject to U.S. sanctions, but the penalties also target non-Syrians who do business with them.

Separately, the Treasury Department said it has imposed penalties on 24 individuals, companies and government agencies that “are actively supporting the corrupt reconstruction efforts” of Assad.

Syria’s foreign ministry said the measures were a violation of international law and showed that US officials were behaving like “gangs and bandits.” The Assad government also accused the US of hypocrisy, saying that in light of the recent domestic unrest across America, the United States should be “the final to utter phrases about human rights.”

A large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey earlier this year. (AP/AAP)

Asma Assad, who had not been previously targeted, was cited as becoming what the State Department said was “one in every of Syria’s most infamous conflict profiteers.”

She has increasingly sought to centralize all charity work under her aegis and the Syria Trust for Development, where most foreign aid for postwar reconstruction is channeled.