University Of St. Thomas Gains NCAA Approval For Next Step In D1 Move

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The University of St. Thomas gained NCAA help Wednesday for the Minnesota college’s bid to maneuver its athletic applications instantly from Division III to Division I.

The NCAA’s Division I council introduced after a committee assembly that St. Thomas could make a proper request to waive reclassification guidelines that at the moment mandate a 12-year course of with a cease in Division II.

The NCAA stated the Division I council will vote by April on a proposal to change these guidelines to permit any Division III college to maneuver on to Division I in a five-year reclassification course of, offered sure standards are happy.

St. Thomas, a non-public Catholic establishment of about 6,000 undergraduate college students in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been ejected from its Division III league for aggressive causes.

St. Thomas will play its last season within the 100-year-old Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference through the 2020-21 college 12 months. If the NCAA approves, the Summit League would be the major residence for the Tommies in all sports activities however soccer and hockey.

