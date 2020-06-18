Unemployment Claims Show Another 1.5 Million Filings: Live Updates

Many people are in the position of needing help they never imagined would be necessary. Ron Lieber and Tara Siegel Bernard created a guide to connect you with information about government benefits, free services and financial strategies to get you through this crisis.

If you need temporary relief on your credit card or auto loan payments, many lenders are offering at least some help. Start with the website for your lenders and read what they have posted. Some have made their policies more stingy since Ron first reported on changes in March.

If you call for help via phone, record the conversation if you can or at least get written documentation of any changes the lender agrees to. This column from Ron explains how and why. And be sure to ask how any change might affect your credit score.

Financial losses often come with emotional strain, at the very point when people may be least likely to spend money on care for themselves. If you are in severe distress, the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Or text HELLO to 741741.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness maintains a help line that can provide referrals to local resources as well. Its number is 1-800-950-6264.