Uncle Ben’s Joins Aunt Jemima In Evolving Brand’s Identity, ‘Now Is The Right Time’ – Dallas / Fort Well worth

HOUSTON, Texas () – Texas-primarily based Uncle Ben’s is following in Aunt Jemima’s footsteps in evolving its visual brand identity.

Uncle Ben’s mother or father organization Mars Foods North America posted the following statement on their site:

As a international brand, we know we have a duty to consider a stand in assisting to place an finish to racial bias and injustices. As we pay attention to the voices of customers, specifically in the Black neighborhood, and to the voices of our Associates throughout the world, we acknowledge that now is the correct time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, which includes its visual brand identity, which we will do.

We really don’t but know what the precise adjustments or timing will be, but we are evaluating all choices.

Racism has no location in society. We stand in solidarity with the Black neighborhood, our Associates and our partners in the battle for social justice. We know to make the systemic alter necessary, it is going to consider a collective energy from all of us – people, communities and organizations of all sizes close to the globe.