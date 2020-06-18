Ukraine receives new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has acquired a new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles, in response to U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine.

“U.S. security assistance and cooperation efforts with Ukraine during COVID 19 continue! Yesterday, the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $60 million of equipment to transfer to our Ukrainian partners, including radios, ammunition, and Javelin anti-tank missiles,” the Embassy stated on Twitter.

The United States is one of Kyiv’s staunchest supporters since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the following outbreak of combating in Ukraine’s japanese Donbass area that has killed greater than 10,000 folks.

– Advertisement –

“The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” additionally added within the Embassy.

(half of) 🇺🇸 safety help & cooperation efforts with 🇺🇦 throughout #COVID19 proceed! Yesterday, the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation acquired greater than $60 million of tools to switch to our 🇺🇦 companions together with radios, ammunition, & Javelin anti-tank missiles. pic.twitter.com/39l2peOP6F — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) June 17, 2020

The first cargo of Javelin programs value round $47 million arrived in Ukraine in April 2018 after the U.S. State Department gave the inexperienced mild for the deal.

The Javelin is taken into account the primary “fire-and-forget” shoulder-fired anti-armor weapon system. Its distinctive top-attack flight mode, self-guiding monitoring system and superior warhead design permits it to defeat all recognized tanks as much as 2,500 meters away from the firer.

Kyiv and Washington imagine the system will enhance Ukraine’s long-term protection capability.