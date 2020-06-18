U.S. Air Force deploys three B-52 bombers to Alaska for intercept training

U.S. Air Force deploys three B-52 bombers to Alaska for the primary time in three years.

According to a latest service information launch, B-52H Stratofortress deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., arrives at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to conduct Bomber Task Force operations.

The three B-52s from the 96th Bomb Squadron, 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived Sunday at Eielson Air Force Base, close to Fairbanks, to prepare with allies, companions and different U.S. providers, an Air Force assertion mentioned Monday.

During the mission, one B-52 built-in with F-22 Raptors and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets to conduct intercept training over the Beaufort Sea in assist of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s mission to safeguard the sovereign airspaces of the United States and Canada.

“Eielson’s unique location ‘on top of the world’ makes us an ideal site for rapidly projecting airpower anywhere in the northern hemisphere,” mentioned Col. Shawn Anger, Eielson’s 354th Fighter Wing commander. “We’re eager to share our strategic location with the Bomber Task Force while our fighter wing Airmen work alongside them. Together, we’re demonstrating the agility in execution necessary to span the vast distances in the Indo-Pacific and providing a dynamic presence that amplifies our commitment to the INDOPACOM region.”

In line with the National Defense Strategy’s goals of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability, the BTF allows a mixture of various kinds of strategic bombers to function ahead within the Indo-Pacific area from a broader array of abroad and continental U.S. areas with better operational resilience.